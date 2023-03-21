NPS wants to know where you think the National Global War on Terrorism should be built

People can provide their opinion on possible site locations through April 14.

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service wants to know where you think the the new National Global War on Terrorism Memorial should be built.

So far, NPS has narrowed it down to three possible site locations in Washington, D.C.

The three locations up for consideration are:

Constitution Avenue and 23rd Street NW

Constitution Gardens

Along the Potomac River at Ohio Drive SW and West Basin Drive SW

Comments on which location the site should be built are being accepted on the project website now through Friday, April 14th.

On Tuesday, March 21, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., a virtual meeting was held in partnership with the National Park Service and the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation to discuss the sites.

Questions were answered by NPS officials during the meeting.

Officials noted that comments from the meeting were not to be recorded, so NPS asks any formal comments for the proposed improvements be submitted by commenting online or by mail.

In August of 2018, the Global War on Terrorism Foundation was formed to establish a commemorative work on federal land in D.C. to honor the members of Armed Forces that served on active duty in support of the Global War on Terrorism.

Officials say the foundation will design and construct the memorial and the National Park Service will be responsible for its long-term maintenance.

The design of the memorial will be addressed at a later date.

Comments on its site location will be accepted online via an online form, from the project website, and by mail at:

Superintendent Jeff Reinbold

ATTN: Global War on Terrorism Memorial

National Mall and Memorial Parks

1100 Ohio Drive, SW

Washington, DC 20242