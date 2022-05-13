Princess Diana 'walk through documentary' exhibit comes to Tysons Corner

The temporary exhibit will be on display at the Virginia mall starting June 8.

TYSONS, Va. — Princess Diana's life is going on display in a big way through a new pop-up-style exhibit coming to Northern Virginia in early June.

The new experience, called Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition, is said to be the world’s first-ever walk-through documentary by its creators. The exhibit will encompass "a stunning, audiovisual journey through the life and legacy of the world’s most beloved Princess," as described in a release.

Tickets to the experience are now on sale (view them by clicking here) and the event's first day open to the public was on June 8 (postponed from the original May 25) at Tysons Corner Center. It will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The experience generally lasts 60 to 90 minutes, creators confirmed.

Tickets begin at $25 for adults on the weekdays and raise to $32 on weekend days. Other ticketing bundles, like family and group passes, as well as senior and military discounts, are available. Children are welcome.

The exhibit has already traveled through Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles and has racked up an average of 4.9 stars on Google reviews for the Illinois experience.

Its creators share that those interested will learn more about Diana's story, as told through the words of her official royal photographer and trusted friend, Anwar Hussein, and his two sons, Samir and Zak, who followed in their father’s footsteps as royal photographers with the next generation of royals.

"It features more than 140 larger-than-life photos paired with stories woven in with art and artifacts to celebrate Diana’s life and emotional path as she modernized motherhood, revolutionized fashion, and showed the world how to be human," the release shares. More than 50 never-before-told stories are also said to be highlighted on the website.