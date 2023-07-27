9 things to do in DC | July 27-30

As summer winds down, don't miss these blow out events!

WASHINGTON — As July comes to an end, take advantage of the last days of summer in D.C.

Below you'll find a variety of cheap and free events taking place this weekend in the District.

Thursday, July 27:

Underground Comedy at Hotbed Comedy Club, 18th Street, NW

After seven years at Big Hunt, Underground Comedy has opened its own comedy club.

The fast-paced show features sets from 10-15 comics.

Seating is first come, first served

DC Latino Professionals Rooftop Happy Hour, 2001 14th Street, NW

The annual rooftop happy hour at Lost Society will kick off at 6 p.m. and run through 11 p.m.

DJ Nelson Xtreme-Sound will be spinning the best in Salsa, Merengue, and Bachata y Mas all night long.

21 and over invited to attend with valid ID.

Trivia Night at Metrobar, 640 Rhode Island Avenue, NE

From 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., bring a friend or go solo to compete in trivia at Metrobar.

Green Drinks DC July Meet Up, 1214 18th Street, NW

Green Drinks DC is a great opportunity to connect in-person with professionals, students, and enthusiasts who care about the environment.

From 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., Green Drinks DC will be meeting at Public Bar Live.

Friday, July 28:

Kids World 2023, 1332 I Street, NW

Get ready for a fully immersive experience designed for young children, teenagers and their families to enjoy in the heart of downtown D.C.

From 12 p.m. until 8 p.m., Kids World 2023 will take place at Franklin Park.

Activities include a storyland story time with special guest appearances, a pop-up children's bookstore, hands-on science, nature, arts and crafts projects, and so much more.

Live Music at Metrobar, 640 Rhode Island Avenue, NE

Join Metrobar every Friday for live music from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 29:

Listen Live at the Lincoln, Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

From 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., enjoy listening to live music as the U.S. Army Band plays on the east steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

No tickets are required to attend the free outdoor concert.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blanket or chair to sit on.

Yoga at The Well, 300 Valley Avenue, SE

Yoga at The Well is back for its second season!

Classes are FREE and welcomed for everyone to join.

Jalila Williams will lead the class. She is a Yoga practitioner, art & figure model, and modest vocalist with Rwandan ancestry who shares her evolutionary journey as a Black woman creating a fulfilling life around the world.

Sunday, July 30:

Barbie Brunch Party at THRōW Social, 1401 Okie Street, NE