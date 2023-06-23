First-ever Thai festival held on the National Mall

To celebrate the 190th anniversary of Thailand-US diplomatic relations, the royal Thai Embassy is hosting its first ever DC Thai festival at the National Mall.

WASHINGTON — A festival celebrating and showcasing the beauty of Thai arts and culture is coming to D.C. for the first time.

On Sunday, July 2, the royal Thai Embassy in D.C. is hosting the Sawasdee Thai Festival on the National Mall. Sawasdee means "Hello" in Thai. The festival will celebrate 190 years of Thailand-U.S. diplomatic relations with the royal Thai Embassy. The Embassy has announced that the mix of Thai American cultural performances held at the event will celebrate the special trust and collaboration created by the 1833 Treaty of Amity and Commerce.

The festival will include a fusion of Thai American cultural performances. The Embassy will host professional and world-renowned Muay Thai boxer Buakaw. Who will perform and demonstrate his skill in the art of Muay Thai. The Embassy also invites martial arts performances — Muay Boran and sword play — from The Little Giant Muay Thai.

In addition, the festival will host an assortment of musical acts. 4MIX, a Thai LGBTQ+ boy group is scheduled to perform, along with rising popstar Ally Nitibhon, Wendell Brunious, and the New Orleans Quintet. The New Orleans Quintet has played with former King Bhumibol Adulyadej and will perform jazz compositions at the festival created by the late monarch.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Mall will be full of Thai cuisine, theater groups, and activities. Chef Tong, the Thai Ambassador’s head chef, will demonstrate tips and tricks to cooking traditional Thai cuisine. There will also be a lighthearted cooking competition held on stage. The Mall will also organize activities and events with Tongdee, Kai Whitcomb and the Thai American Association of South Florida.

The festival will include performances by the Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota, Somapa Thai Dance and Wat Nawamintararachutis Buddhist Thai Sunday School from Boston. Finally, the Nuad Thai and Spa Association of America will be giving authentic Thai massages.