Taco Bamba expanding in Virginia

The Mexican fast-food eatery is opening two new locations in Virginia.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Taco Bamba is expanding in Virginia with the opening of two new store locations.

The Mexican fast-food chain is set to open a store at 4041 Campbell Avenue in Arlington sometime this spring, at the former location of Taco + Piña. The chain will also be opening a location at 2415 Centreville Road in Herndon.

Officials say the Herndon location is set to open on Tuesday, April 4 at 9 a.m.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 50 guests who place an order in person will get a free black Taco Bamba coffee mug featuring the new Swami Rooster.

Currently, there is one Taco Bamba store in Arlington located at 4000 Wilson Boulevard in Ballston. It opened in August 2020.

The new store in Herndon will be the restaurant's ninth official location.

The company has plans to open more locations in Washington, D.C. and in Raleigh, North Carolina, which will represent the first location out of the D.C. area.

Taco Bamba offers Happy Hour specials Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.