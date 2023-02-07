Snow tubing resort near Harpers Ferry opens early for the season

As advertised on its website, Snow Riders has the closest snow tubing to Washington, D.C.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST VIRGINIA, USA — Snow tubing resort Snow Riders has officially opened for business a week ahead of schedule.

Initially scheduled to open on Feb. 11, the resort located off U.S. 340, near Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, opened Sunday, Feb. 5 after an extremely cold weekend allowed the resort to use its snow guns to lay down a base layer of snow for its 12 tubing lanes.

Resort officials claim with the snow base down and temperatures expected to drop again on Saturday, Snow Riders is in good shape for the foreseeable future.

"Our snow tubing hill is almost three football fields long, making it the longest tubing slope on The East Coast!" according to the Snow Riders' website.

With the purchase of a ticket, tubers can enjoy 1.5 hours of unlimited riding for a flat rate. This rate ranges from $34 to $44 per person depending on the time of day. Tubers will be taken back up the hill by a "magic carpet," a conveyor belt-type mechanism, after finishing each run.

The passes are sold from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to the company's website.

During the evening hours, music will be played and disco lights will be put on to light the path for tubers. Downhill Disco is available each day starting at 5:30 p.m.

Officials say the resort is part of adventure sports company River Rider's venture expansion of outdoor activities to all four seasons. River Riders already offers rafting, tubing, zip-lining and an adventure park in the Harpers Ferry area during warmer months.

In order to participate in the tubing, potential riders must meet the height requirement of at least 42 inches tall to go down the hill on their own. Participants must be at least 36 inches tall to ride with a parent or guardian. All riders must read and sign a release form.

Click here to check out the on-site food and drink options

Meet you at the bottom!