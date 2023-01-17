Tie the knot this Valentine's Day in downtown Manassas with a little help from the County Circuit Court Clerk

Let the best part of your wedding be realizing you didn't have to plan it.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — So, you've decided that this is who you want to spend the rest of your life with. Don't wait! Couples looking to get married or renew their vows can do so this Valentine's Day at a restaurant in downtown Manassas.

Jacqueline Smith, the Prince William County Circuit Clerk will host the 5th Annual Valentine's Day Wedding Bash on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse located at 9329 Main Street in Manassas, Virginia.

The Clerk and staff will be officiating weddings and overseeing vow renewals during the full-day event.

Three Monkeys Pub & Chophouse has partnered with the Clerk of the Circuit Court's Officer to host attendees and help celebrate their weddings in a unique and exciting way.

To schedule a Valentine's Day Ceremony with your loved one or for additional details please call 703-792-6036.

