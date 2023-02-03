NPS event schedule for the 2023 National Cherry Blossom Festival announced

National Park Service festival events will be held daily from Saturday, March 18 through Sunday, April 2.

WASHINGTON — With the highly-anticipated 2023 National Cherry Blossom Festival right around the corner, the National Park Service (NPS) has released its full schedule of events.

NPS is offering special programs and services daily from the start of the festival on Saturday, March 18 through Sunday, April 2. These programs include the Cherry Blossom Festival Tidal Basin Welcome Area, the Bloomin' Junior Ranger program, and cherry blossom-related ranger talks and educational programs.

Visitor information during the festival will be available from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily at the Tidal Basin Welcome Area, located on West Basin Drive on the west side of the Tidal Basin. Officials claim food, souvenirs, books, and the entertainment stage can also be located in the same area.

Schedule of Special Events:

Tidal Basin Welcome Area, Daily 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Begin your festival by visiting the welcome area located on West Basin Drive on the west side of the Tidal Basin, between the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial. At the welcome center, attendees will find information tents, a performance stage, food, and souvenir sales areas, as well as a first aid station.

Cherry Blossom Ranger Talk. Jefferson Memorial, Daily 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Learn about the history and lore of the cherry blossoms from a park ranger. Programs meet on the plaza in front of the Thomas Jefferson Memorial. Rain or shine.

Ranger-led Lantern Walks, Saturdays at 6:30 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their flashlights for a one-hour evening stroll beneath the blossoms. This 1.8-mile, guided walk around the Tidal Basin begins at 6:30 p.m. at the National Park Service Activity tent in the welcome area.

Pups 'n Petals Dog Walk, Saturday, March 25 at 4 p.m.

Bring your pet for a one-hour stroll among the blossoms. Attendees are asked to meet outside the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial bookstore at 4 p.m.

For the full schedule of events sponsored by the National Cherry Blossom Festival click here.

Due to extremely limited public parking, guests are encouraged to take the Metro or bike to the festival.