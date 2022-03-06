Experience inspiration this weekend at Maryland mansion event

The sprawling former governor's mansion has been transformed into a decorator's showcase that includes an estate sale of antique treasures and architectural wonders.

A massive Maryland mansion has been transformed into a destination for those near and far within the past month, all in hopes of raising money for a good cause.

An old estate of former Maryland governor Edwin Warfield, the Oakdale Mansion in Woodbine is currently housing the fundraiser for Historic Ellicott City, Inc. The 34th Decorator's Showhouse is hosted in person for the first time since 2019 and features everything from carefully curated decor to art and jewelry.

The gorgeous, rolling green hills and fields that envelope the awe-inspiring residence greet visitors on their drive in, while the home's interior has been transformed by 17 designers who had 22 rooms, sitting on 180-acres to beautify for the annual event.

The fundraiser event also features a large boutique, estate sale, café fare and artist galleries.

Plus, if you're inspired - everything you see at the event could be yours to own. Aside from the fact most items you'll see during the showcase are on-sale, the mansion itself is on the market for $6 million.

What will you get for the money? Well, the house is featured on the National Register of Historic Places and sited on land acquired by the Warfields in 1766. The main house boasts 12-inch thick brick walls and 12 fireplaces, with 24 rooms and 5 baths comprising over 9,500 square feet, according to the website.

The event will see its final weekend in June. Visitors can sneak a peek inside Friday, June 3; Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 before the doors close for good.