Lineup announced for Petworth PorchFest on April 22

WASHINGTON — The Petworth PorchFest returns for its third year on April 22, bringing local bands together for one epic day of play.

With more than 190 bands and over 80 host porches signed up, officials say this year's Petworth PorchFest is expected to be bigger than ever.

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., community members are invited to walk through the Petworth neighborhood and check out the local bands playing from porches.

The free event is volunteer-led. It was created by a group of passionate Petworth residents who were eager to connect with their community after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event brings the community together by offering residents an opportunity to host local bands on their porch, where residents and visitors can enjoy live music together.

Editor's Note: The video above showing last year's PorchFest first aired May 1, 2022.

The 2023 map and schedule is live now at https://t.co/3q3p9iqipd 👀



See where your favorite acts are playing, plan out your lineup, and get ready for our biggest PorchFest yet 🎸

Only 10 days to go ⏳ — Petworth Porchfest (@PPorchfest) April 12, 2023

An official map and schedule for the 2023 Petworth PorchFest can be found online here.

Volunteers are still needed for the event. Donations are also encouraged.

If it rains, officials say the event will be moved to April 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.