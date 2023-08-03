9 things to do in DC | August 3-6

It's OK if you couldn't score Beyoncé tickets, there is still plenty to do this weekend in the District.

WASHINGTON — Don't worry if you couldn't score Beyoncé tickets for Saturday, there is still plenty to do this weekend in the District.

Check out some ideas of fun and free events happening near you below.

Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine cheap local activities to check out in your off time.

Have any more events you think your D.C. neighbors should know about? Email the time, place and description to WUSA-WebProduction@wusa9.com.

Thursday, Aug. 3:

Lecture at Japan Information & Culture Center, 1150 18th Street, NW

From 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., Dr. Jennifer Yoo will delve into the adaptation of traditional Japanese ghost stories for stage and film.

The event is free and open to the public, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Pure Poetry Live ft Rebbeca Dupas, 2221 Adams Place, NE

From 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., artists and supporters alike are coming together for an epic open mic night.

Sign-ups to do the open mic open at 6:30 p.m.

Underground Comedy at Hotbed Comedy Club, 2477 18th Street, NW

After seven years at Big Hunt, Underground Comedy has opened its own comedy club in Northwest, D.C.

The free show, which kicks off at 8 p.m., features rapid-fire sets from 10-15 comics.

Seating is first come, first served. Standing room available once seats are filled.

Trivia Night at Metrobar, 640 Rhode Island Avenue, NE

From 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., bring a friend or go solo to compete in trivia at Metrobar.

Friday, Aug. 4:

ArtWalk Dupont, 9 Hillyer Court, NW

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., art galleries, museums, embassies, and more will open their doors to the public for a special one-night event.

ArtWalk Dupont free and celebrated on the first Friday of every month.

Happy Hour on The Plaza: Beach Party, 7175 12th Street, NW

Happy Hour on The Plaza is back!

The free event offers attendees the opportunity to hangout and enjoy a drink, dance, as well as mingle.

RSVP is required.

Anyone 21 years old and up is encouraged to attend.

Shuck Like A Pro, 1309 5th Street, NE

The Oyster Recovery Partnership will teach you how to shuck oysters, while explaining how oysters are vital to cleaning the Chesapeake Bay, at the event from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Oysters will be paired with wine.

100% of ticket sales to benefit the Oyster Recovery Partnership which will fund the planting of 500 water filtering oysters back into our local coastline.

General admission is $6 per person.

Your ticket price includes 6 oysters, a glass of Wither Hills Sauvignon Blanc and an oyster shucking knife to take home!

Saturday, Aug. 5:

Listen Live at the Lincoln, Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

Enjoy the free, outdoor concert as the U.S. Army Band plays on the east steps of the Lincoln Memorial from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The concert series is free to attend.

Sunday, August 6:

Underground Comedy at Wonderland Ballroom, 1101 Kenyon Street, NW

The free show, featuring some of D.C.'s best comics, kicks off at 8 p.m. at Wonderland Ballroom in Columbia Heights.

Seating is first come, first-served.