9 things to do in DC | Aug. 17-20

WASHINGTON — From the return of Sausage Fest, to the Capital Book Festival and D.C.'s Black Film Festival, there is a lot going on in the District this weekend.

Thursday, August 17:

Drawing Workshop at the National Portrait Gallery, 800 G. Street Northwest

Artist Jull Galloway will lead participants through the techniques and challenges of setting up the seated figure in this drawing workshop.

The free workshop will include instruction, a guided drawing session, and all supplies.

Open to artists of all levels, ages 18 and up.

Abby Holliday at DC9 Nightclub, 1940 9th Street Northwest

The Cincinnati based singer-songwriter is performing at DC9 Nightclub in Northwest from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Tickets start at $12 per person.

Capital Book Fest, 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest

The outdoor, pop-up bookstore is returning to Wilson Plaza from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Shop thousands of gently used books, CDs, DVDs and vinyl on sale for $6 or less.

Books provided by Carpe Librum, a local bookstore benefitting nonprofit Turning the Page.

Registering ahead of time is appreciated, but not required to attend the pop-up.

Trivia Night at Metrobar, 640 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast

From 7 p.m. until 9 p.m., bring a friend or go solo to compete in trivia at Metrobar.

Friday, August 18:

2023 DC Black Film Festival, 535 8th Street Southeast

The film festival takes place Aug. 18-19 at The Miracle Theatre in Southeast D.C.

Anyone unable to attend can watch the screenings virtually from Aug. 20-30.

Click here for more information and the schedule.

Saturday, August 19:

Sausagefest at Wunder Garten, 1101 First Street Northeast

The 2023 Sausage Fest is a two-day event (running through Sunday) filled with mouthwatering sausages, including a delectable veggie option, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Attendees will be encouraged to indulge in a variety of sausages, all while enjoying live music, drink specials and more.

Sunday, August 20:

Tai Chi at the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens, 1550 Anacostia Avenue Northeast

Check out this free, guided Tai Chi class at the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens in Ward 7 from 9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Yoga in Reflection: National Building Museum, 401 F Street Northwest

Enjoy an all levels yoga practice under the hanging reflective fractals, accompanied by a relaxing and grounding sound bath, facilitated by Mel of Beyond Yoga.

Space is limited. Tickets are $30 per person.

BYO yoga mat!

Sessions with the Art of Noize, 821 Upshur Street Northwest

Sessions is an open mic for poets, vocalists, musicians and MC's alike.

It operates as an open jam session for anyone willing to share their art.

Doors to the event open at 5 p.m., with the actual event starting at 6 p.m. and running through 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 per person if purchased in advance.

Underground Comedy at Wonderland Ballroom, 1101 Kenyon Street Northwest