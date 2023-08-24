9 things to do in DC | Aug. 24-27

Take advantage of the last days of summer this weekend.

WASHINGTON — Get out this weekend and enjoy the last days of summer with a variety of events taking place across the District.

With temperatures expected to be in the 90s, here are some suggestions on how to beat the heat, while still having fun outdoors.

Thursday, August 24:

Trivia Night at Metrobar, 640 Rhode Island Avenue

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., head to the outdoor bar on Rhode Island Avenue for a night of trivia.

Feel free to attend solo or bring some friends with to compete!

Rooftop Karaoke + Live Band, 1214 18th Street Northwest

Get ready to get loud and compete for a cash prize as Public Bar Live holds a karaoke competition from 8 p.m. until midnight.

First place wins $50, second place wins $25, and third place wins $15 that can be spent right away at the bar.

Judging is based 50% on an independent panel of judges weighted by 50% votes from the crowd.

Winners will be announced at the end of the night.

Friday, August 25:

Live Music Fridays at The Artemis, 3605 14th Street Northwest

Every Friday the bar in Northwest is featuring local live bands of all music genres starting at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 per person to attend.

ASL Open Mic at Busboys and Poets, 450 K Street Northwest

Kicking off at 9 p.m. is the ASL Open Mic at the Busboys and Poets on K Street.

American sign language users and viewers will come together to recite a poem, song, short skit or jokes.

Tickets are $5 per person to attend.

Saturday, August 26:

Outdoor Vinyasa at Eastern Market Metro Park, 701 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast

This free, instructor-led yoga class kicks off at 10 a.m. at Eastern Market Metro Park.

It's free and an hour-long.

Residents are asked to bring their own mat, towel and water.

Sunday, August 27:

Clothing Swap at Meridian Hill Park, W Street Northwest

Head to the park in Northwest from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. to trade clothes on Sunday.

Anyone attending is asked to lay their clothes wherever they can find an open spot and to start browsing for one-on-one trades.

Residents should only bring clothes, accessories and shoes in good, wearable condition with no holes, stains or damage. No underwear or socks!

Popsicle Festival--And Free Haircuts and Braids, 1611 4th Street Northwest

Get your back-to-school haircut or braids for free at this year's Popsicle Festival in Northwest D.C.

During the event, from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m., attendees are encouraged to beat the heat with popsicles and snow cones.

Kids ages 5-17 can also get their hair braided or cut for free (hair just needs to be shampooed beforehand with no added hair products).

Free school supplies will also be passed out during the event.

Underground Comedy at Wonderland Ballroom, 1101 Kenyon Street Northwest

From 8-9:30 p.m., comedians will take the stage at Wonderland Ballroom.

Seating is first-come, first served.

The show is free and you must be 21 years old to enter.

History of Black Georgetown Walking Tour, 3206 O Street Northwest

Take a walking tour of Georgetown and learn the history and contributions made by Black residents who have lived there for generations.

The tour starts at 3206 O Street Northwest and ends at the Mt. Zion/Female Union Band Cemetery at 2501 Mill Road Northwest.

The tour is approximately 2.5 hours long.