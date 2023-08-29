9 fun things to do in DC | Aug. 31-Sept. 3

Labor Day weekend is here!

WASHINGTON — This Labor Day weekend, let us do the work for you.

Enjoy our list of 9 things to do in D.C. if you plan on staying local for the holiday.

Thursday, Aug. 31:

Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week, location varies

Restaurant week returns to the District from Aug. 28 - Sept. 3.

Try a variety of new restaurants across D.C. at a discount by checking out the list of participating eateries.

Restaurants will offer fixed menus, at a fixed price, so you can try the best of what they have to offer for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Dish! The Storytelling Dinner Show at Crazy Aunt Helen's, 713 8th Street SE

Head to Crazy Aunt Helen's in Capitol Hill for dinner and a show.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show kicking off at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per person.

Trivia Night at Metrobar, 640 Rhode Island Avenue

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., head to the outdoor bar on Rhode Island Avenue for a night of trivia.

Feel free to attend solo or bring some friends with to compete!

Friday, Sept. 1:

Anacostia Jazz Hop, 1234 Good Hope SE

From 12 p.m. until 8 p.m., listen to live jazz at several locations in the Anacostia neighborhood.

The event kicks off at the Big Jazz Cafe for opening remarks and live performances.

ArtWalk Dupont, 9 Hillyer Court NW

From 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., head to Dupont Circle to get your art fix by walking the galleries.

For more information and a map of participating art organizations, click here.

Saturday, Sept. 2:

Oh He Dead at the 9:30 Club, 815 V Street NW

The D.C.-based band Oh He Dead is set to perform at the 9:30 Club on Saturday, with doors to the venue opening at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for $25 per person.

The Saturday Night Showcase at Room 808, 808 Upshur Street NW

Every Saturday, from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., catch comedians perform at Room 808.

Shows are BYOB and attendees must be 21 years old or up to enter.

Sunday, Sept. 3:

Oyster Fest At Metrobar, 640 Rhode Island Avenue NE

It's Metrobar's first-ever Oyster Fest from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday.

Expect live music, cocktail and beer specials and oysters from Who Wants Smoke Chargrilled Oysters and DC Shuckers.

A portion of sales will go to the Anacostia Watershed Society.

Outdoor Dance Fitness Class in Lincoln Park