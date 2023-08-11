'Find me at the Ferris wheel' | It's fair season in the DMV

Race you to the ticket booth.

WASHINGTON — It's time to eat your weight in fried food as fair season returns to the DMV.

Across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia there will be several local, county and state fairs held from August through the beginning of October.

So cheers to the only place where you can get all food on a stick! WUSA9 has compiled a list below of all the fairs in our area.

Washington, D.C.:

The 14th Annual D.C. State Fair kicks off September 10 at Franklin Park in Downtown Washington.

From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., find out what makes the District so unique with a daylong celebration of all things homegrown.

The D.C. State Fair holds competitions to find the tastiest mumbo sauce, best honey, top photographers and puts on a Pet Parade instead of a pig race.

Maryland:

August 24-27, August 31-September 4, September 7-10.

Held at the Maryland State Fairgrounds since 1879, the fair is the largest ticketed event and celebration of agriculture in the state.

Get ready for your favorite fried fare, tons of free entertainment, animals and more.

Tickets start at $10 per person for general admission.

All Time Low with Mayday Parade, Gym Class Heroes, Grayscale and Lauran Hibberd will take the stage Friday, September 8 followed by Quinn XCII with Dwllers on Saturday, September 9. Tickets are $49 per person to attend either concert.

The 14th Annual Montgomery County AG Fair kicks off Friday and runs through the following Saturday, August 19.

Tickets for general admission are $15 per person, $12 online, and free for children under 11. Parking is $15 per car.

Fare gates are open from 3 p.m. until midnight, with the carnival operating during the same set hours.

One-day wristbands cost $25 and must be purchased on-site (does not include the Fair admission fee).

Animal exhibits in Old MacDonald's Barn are open each day beginning at 3 p.m.

From September 7-10, the Prince George's County Fair will be held at Show Place Arena on Pennsylvania Avenue in Upper Marlboro.

Tickets to enter the fair are $6 per person, with a $1 discount for anyone between the ages of 6-12 and over 55.

All-day wristbands and ride tickets are also available for purchase.

From September 1-17, the fair is coming to Anne Arundel County.

The Anne Arundel County Fair is a place for the entire family to learn about the county’s past, present and future.

Tickets for admission are $10 per person (children under 9 are free).

Expect live music, with concerts scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights, indoor exhibits, a livestock auction, carnival rides, and more.

The 99th Annual Charles County Fair will be held from September 14-17 at fairgrounds in La Plata.

Tickets for admission are $10 for anyone ages 11 and up, and free for anyone under the age of 10.

There will be entertainment, special events, and activities for all ages as well as four stages filled with games, shows, live music, a baby show, pig races, pony rides and performers of all sorts.

The fair will be held from September 15-23 at 797 East Patrick Street in Frederick, Maryland.

The Great Frederick Fair's purpose is to promote agriculture and to educate young people about the great industry of agriculture.

Tickers for admission are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate for anyone 11 or older, kinds under 10 are free.

Carnival rides are separate from admission tickets.

The St. Mary's County Fair takes place each September during the third weekend after Labor Day.

Typically over 1000 people will enter their handiwork in the competitions which include livestock, home arts, farm and garden, arts and crafts, and 4-H departments.

Money, ribbons, and trophies are awarded to the winning exhibits. Funding support for ribbons and premiums is provided by the Maryland Agricultural Fair Board.

All money raised by the County Fair event are used to fund the fairground expenses.

Described as a "county fair for everyone in southern Maryland," the Calvert County Fair is held on the last weekend of September every year.

The best of the community will be showcased through agricultural shows, 4-H programs , contests with prizes, local entertainment, and carnivals.

The fair is being held from August 5-12 in West Friendship, Maryland.

Expect a variety of contests, exhibits, local vendors, carnival rides and more.

Virginia:

The 2023 fair returns to Doswell, Virginia from September 22 to October 1

Come taste a variety of dishes produced by Virginia's farmers and transformed into culinary delights by celebrity chefs with the Taste of Virginia at the fair. There will also be a Blue Ribbon Craft Beer Festival.

Attendees can expect live music, competitions, a petting zoo, racing pigs, and more.

Kicking off August 16 and running through August 20, the free festival is returning to Arlington.

Enjoy competitive exhibits, midway rides and games, entertainment, vendors, and more.

The 74th Annual Prince William County Fair takes place August 11-19 in Manassas, Virginia.

Admission tickets are sold at the gate.

There is no shortage of things to do and see at the popular Northern Virginia fair including carnival rides, fried food, pony rides, moon swings, a petting zoo, wine tasting and more.

The fair will be held at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg October 5-8.

There will be carnival rides, local vendors, a petting zoo, live performances and a pageant.