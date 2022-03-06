9+ things to do this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | June 3-5

Popular spring events see their last weekend while summer events start. Spend the days exploring a massive mansion, tasting beer, enjoying open-air opera and more!

WASHINGTON — It's the first weekend of June and it feels like toasty weather is finally here to stay! How will you celebrate the month that rings in the summertime, Pride and peak Gemini season? 😏

Every week, WUSA9 is bringing nine local activities for you to help make the most out of your weekend. We'll give you three ideas (and, sometimes, a bonus item or two) every week in D.C., Maryland and Virginia and it's up to you to decide what you'll head out to.

D.C.

Friday through Sunday, June 3 - 5

Friday: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt Vernon Place NW, Washington, DC 20001

This awesome, annual three-day experience will feature celebrity guests, comic con panels, screenings, special events and unique exhibits. "We have everything geeky that you will love – anime, cosplay, manga, movies, and the latest and greatest in toys, games, and pop culture," organizers said.

Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4

Friday: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday Session 1: 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Saturday Session 2: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m

The Wharf 101 District Square SW Washington, DC 20024. Click here for parking guidance.

Admission: $65 with unlimited beer samplings

This craft beer festival celebrates the "unique, vibrant voices of the queer community in the industry," organizers specify, including, "queer-owned and/or operated breweries or breweries that have demonstrated a dedication to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community."

The festival will feature craft beer samples, live music, and food.

Saturday, June 4 at 6:30 p.m.

2 Lincoln Memorial Cir NW, Washington, DC 20002

Admission: Free

To celebrate the National Day of Italy and bring the beautiful sounds of Italian opera to listeners in the open air, Opera Italiana is coming live to the Lincoln Memorial Saturday.

Grab some Italian takeout and head to the free show to "enjoy some of the greatest arias, duets and symphonies!" The "air opera" is composed of members of the Washington National Opera.

Daily through June 5 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

1238 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024

Admission: $25, less for children, seniors, students, veterans and first responders

The immersive exhibit that came around just in time for cherry blossom season is about to ring in its final weekend! If you kept putting it off, now's the time to head over. The exhibit that showcases bright, beautiful blossoms is at Artechouse, right off the National Mall nestled amongst other Smithsonian museums.

MARYLAND

Thursday through Sunday, June 2 through June 5

Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

16449 Ed Warfield Road, Woodbine MD 21797

Admission: $30 purchased in advance, $35 at the door

This unique Maryland event is perfect for those who want to do a trip out of the city - and it's the final weekend the interior will be on display! Plus, see the gorgeous green hills and fields that envelope the massive home on your drive in. The former governor's mansion has been transformed by 17 designers who had 22 rooms, 9,500 square feet and 180-acres to beautify for the annual decorator showcase.

The fundraiser event for the city will also feature a large boutique, estate sale, cafe fare and artist galleries.

Saturday, June 4

Gates open at 10 a.m., show starts at 12:00 p.m.

Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Pky, Columbia, MD 21044

Admission: $115.75 - $230

This year's festival will feature a wide array of artists, from Faith Evans, Musiq Soulchild and Keyshia Cole to Deborah Cox, Cory Henry and Adeline!

Plus... want a FREE jazz event alternative? Look out for Jazz in the Garden tickets that come out at noon on Fridays! It's a popular event at the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden right off the National Mall. Be sure to set a phone reminder for the pass release time - people have been reserving all of them in recent weeks within minutes.

Saturday, June 4, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

7414 Riverdale Rd, New Carrollton, Maryland, 20784

Admission: Free

This all-ages event, hosted by Prince George's County library systems at their branch in New Carrollton, celebrates Pride month while helping people get to know local LGBTQ+ organizations, community members and allies.

"Join us for storytimes, fun crafts, a photo booth and more, for all ages!" organizers said.

VIRGINIA

June 2 – 5



Thursday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Ticket sales end one hour prior to closing.

Herndon Community Center, 814 Ferndale Avenue, Herndon, Virginia 20170

Admission: Free; Carnival ride tickets start at $1.50 per ride and wristbands are available for all-you-can-ride $20+

Herndon visitors and locals alike are welcome to enjoy over 22 carnival rides, games, food, a free shuttle bus and free admission at this annual community event! The four festival days combine an outdoor concert series with a summertime carnival.

Friday, June 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219

Library of Virginia 800 East Broad Street, 800 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219 Admission: $25 ($20 for Library of Virginia members)

Take a road trip into the past with this unique event! All are invited to this workshop to explore the methods and resources for African American genealogy prior to the end of the Civil War. Library of Virginia reference archivist Cara Griggs will present ways to visitors to determine whether an individual was enslaved or free and what types of records will be useful for further research.

Plus, learn about the Library’s collections including cohabitation registers, “Free Negro Registers,” lists, wills, deeds, and tax records as well as selected federal records that can be accessed through databases like Virginia Untold: The African American Narrative.

Registration Required: Click Here

Saturday, June 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Charles Houston Recreation Center, 901 Wythe Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Admission: Free

The Alexandria LGBTQ+ Task Force is hosting its 5th Annual Alexandria Pride Event at Charles Houston Recreation Center. "Back by popular demand in partnership with the Alexandria Library is Drag Queen Story Time with Venus' at 2 p.m., perfect for children ages 3 to 8. Enjoy spoken word with C. Thomas at 3 p.m. Collect Pride swag, enjoy music and food, make some art, pose for a Pride pic, and learn about LGBTQ-inclusive services in Alexandria. Free and confidential HIV testing available," organizers shared.

Various dates, times and admission fees this weekend; click here for more.

A Fairfax County blogger has done everyone a service and compiled a guide for those looking to take advantage of strawberry season, which often falls in the Commonwealth in May and June.