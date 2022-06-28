Here's what's planned for Fourth of July celebration on the National Mall

The National Parks Service released its events for the Independence Day weekend. Here's a look at what's planned.

WASHINGTON — Do you have any plans to celebrate Independence Day in the District? Here are some activities that will be taking place on the National Mall and at memorial parks in the area!

The festival will take place on the National Mall between 7th St. and 12th St. in Northwest, D.C. and is co-sponsored by the National Park Service. The event will begin at 11 a.m. and will end at 6 p.m. The National Park Service says that the event will highlight the United Arab Emirates culture and Earth Optimism. More information on the rundown of activities for the activities can be found on the Smithsonian website.

National Independence Day Parade

The anticipated parade will take place on Constitution Ave. in Northwest, D.C., and will begin at 11:45 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m. While watching the parade from the sidelines, you can expect to see marching bands, drill teams, floats and more celebrating the day.

The Independence Day celebration on the National Mall is just one week away. If you're spending July 4th with us, please check out this page for useful information: https://t.co/NtRZlXnXWE pic.twitter.com/4jJLhit9fU — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) June 27, 2022

A Capitol Fourth Concert

Are you in the mood to listen to live music? Well, A Capitol Fourth Concert may be just what you're looking for. The concert will take place on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol from 8 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The concert will feature artists Darren Criss, Yolanda Adams, Andy Grammar, Gloria Gaynor, Keb' Mo', Emily Bear and Loren Alred alongside the National Symphony Orchestra, according to the National Park Service.

Fireworks Display

To close the night, a fireworks show will take place over the National Mall. According to National Park Service, the fireworks will take off from the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool area and can be seen from various areas throughout D.C. and Northern Virginia.

The Fourth of July weekend is a busy one in the District and using public transportation is recommended by the National Park Service. The Smithsonian/National Mall and Federal triangle stations are typically used the most during the July 4th weekend, so try using other metro stations to avoid any delays. The National Park Service says that L'Enfant Plaza, Metro Center and Archives/Navy Memorial stations are within a walking distance of events.