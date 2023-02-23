New Anacostia Arts and Culture District unveiled

Last year, the DC government invested nearly $4 million to establish it.

WASHINGTON — Community members came together Thursday to celebrate the unveiling of the Anacostia Arts and Culture District in Ward 8.

Last year, the D.C. government invested nearly $4 million into the majority-Black neighborhood in order to establish the new district. Officials claim the funding is being used for beautification and streetscape enhancements within the Anacostia Arts and Culture District, to support cultural institutions, and to provide programs and initiatives that support local artists by creating platforms that showcase their work.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Anacostia Business Improvement District (BID), District officials, and other community partners came to together to celebrate its opening Thursday afternoon.

During the event, Bowser talked about an additional $202,000 investment in the Department of Public Works (DPW) MuralsDC program to support the development of more than a dozen new murals and the arts community in Ward 8.

“Historic Anacostia is already a hub for DC culture and creative expression. Now, we’re working with the community to create more spaces and events that uplift local artists and spotlight Ward 8,” said Bowser. “The Arts and Culture District will be a new destination for residents and visitors – a place for people who want to witness the talent of DC creatives and enjoy DC culture.”

Officials claim the MuralsDC program was established more than 16 years ago to support the creation of local arts and culture in Washington, D.C.

The program was established to combat a growing trend of illegal graffiti on buildings and structures across the District.

Since its launch, officials claim MuralsDC has supported local artists in creating 165 original works of art on public facing buildings and surfaces.

Normally, the program asks for wall donations year-round and opens a "Call for Artists" each spring. For selected walls, MuralsDC will provide the owner’s input and community feedback to the artist prior to painting the mural. The property owner has final approval on the final wall design. Murals are typically painted between July and September of each year, according to a news release.

In 2020, officials say MuralsDC gained international attention overnight with the development of the Black Lives Matter Plaza mural. This mural has since been replicated across America and developed into a permanent monument that was completed in 2021.

The Department of Public Works and DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities provide MuralsDC with annual funding.

To date, officials claim approximately $1.5 million has been invested into the program overall.

“The investments we are making in the Anacostia Arts and Culture District will enhance the vibrancy of the neighborhood and drive tourism to Ward 8,” said John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. “While our investment supports local artists, it also supports residents who will be able to derive employment opportunities from having more tourism and more events taking place East of the River.”

MuralsDC will work closely with the Anacostia BID and other partners throughout the spring to identify mural locations and artists. To learn more, visit muralsdcproject.com.

“We’re so excited that the official arts and culture district for Washington, DC is established in Anacostia,” said Kristina Noell, Executive Director of the Anacostia BID. “We look forward to continuing our work with MuralsDC to create more original works of art in this community.”

Also during the event, Bowser announced two upcoming opportunities for the District to work with local artists, Emancipation Day Parade at Freedom Plaza on Saturday, April 15 and Art All Night on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30.