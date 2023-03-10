9 fun things to do in DC this weekend | Oct. 5-8

Good news, the government has avoided a shutdown... at least for now.

WASHINGTON — Good news, the government has avoided a shutdown... at least for now. Meaning, this weekend you can take advantage of all the free, federally-funded activities D.C. has to provide including visiting any National parks, Smithsonian museums, National Zoo and more.

To help you get inspired, WUSA9 has compiled a list of nine free or cheap things to do in the District this weekend.

Thursday, Oct. 5:

Smithsonian Craft2Wear, 401 F Street NW

The National Building Museum will host this show from the Smithsonian from Thursday to Sunday.

Limited-edition clothing, jewelry, and accessories will be on display.

General admission tickets are $20 per person.

Friday, Oct. 6:

Grammy Award-winning musician and artist Laurie Anderson returns to the Hirshhorn Plaza for an intimate one night only performance with composer and jazz musician Doug Wieselman.

The in-person program is expected to be at capacity.

The walk-up line will be open at 5 p.m. on the Plaza.

WIT's Improv Comedy in DC, 1501 14th Street NW

For just $15 a person, you can attend an improv show put on by the Washington Improv Theatre.

Friday's show is from 7:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Shear Madness at the Kennedy Center, 2700 F Street NW

For just $25, you can see the award-winning comedy show at the Kennedy Center for a limited time only.

Washington’s Shear Madness takes place in a Georgetown hairstyling salon where the comings and goings of the flamboyant salon proprietor, his streetwise assistant, and the zany customers in the shop lead up to a madcap murder reminiscent of the Marx Brothers.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and runs through 11:30 p.m.

Wait, is butter a carb? Join Callie Pigeon and a carefully curated cohort of scantily-clad miscreants as they bare their, um, souls to pay tribute to all things Mean Girls.

Tickets start at $20 per person.

Pro Tip: Don't forget to bring $1's and always tip your performers.

Saturday, Oct. 7:

Treasures in the Attic-Antique Evaluation Event, 20 Chevy Chase Circle

Find out if your special item is trash or treasure at this event. From 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., a panel of experts will be on-site evaluating and appraising items residents bring from home.

Two time slots are available for appraisals, 1﻿:00-3:00 p.m. & 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Tickets start at $10 per adult for general admission and $15 to sign up for an evaluation. Children are free.

Sunday, Oct. 8:

DC Southeast Porchfest, 3001 Alabama Ave SE

Another edition of Porchfest is here and this time it's in Southeast.

The one-day music festival will feature local bands and artists taking the stage on front porches, lawns, and historic cultural landmarks across SE from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Admission is free and no tickets are required.

Southwest Fall Festival, 4th Street SW and M Street SW

Autumn is in the air! Celebrate the season with fun activities, delicious treats, and a festive atmosphere.

The Book Bazaar kicks off at 10 a.m., with all other activities beginning at 1 p.m.

The three-day festival is bringing improv, workshops, stand-up shows, and more to the Wharf.

The comic showcase will highlight BIPOC performers.

On Sunday, there will be two showings of the "DMV Black Comedy Homecoming Show," hosted by Yvonne Orji, at 3:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m.

Ticket prices vary.