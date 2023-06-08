9 free or cheap things to do in Washington, DC | June 8-11

The 2023 DC Pride Parade is on Saturday.

WASHINGTON — This weekend is the start of 2023 DC Pride festivities and the annual Pride Parade!

Pride events kick off Friday, with a dance party in Northeast, followed by a variety of free and fun events throughout the weekend.

Thursday, June 8:

Rooftop Pool Party, 1212 4th Street SE

(POSTPONED)

This event has been postponed to Thursday, June 22.

Celebrate the start of DC Pride 2023 with a late night swim.

From 8 p.m. until midnight, enjoy music, cocktails and appetizers at the Capital Pride Alliance pool party held at Penthouse Pool and Lounge in Southeast.

Tickets start at $25 per person to attend.

Films on the Green DC, 15th Street NW

The reoccurring free festival "Films on the Green" is kicking back off again in District for the summer. The outdoor series highlights a variety of French movies as part of Young French Cinema, a program of Unifrance and Villa Abertine.

From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, head to the Washington Monument for a screening of the film "Three Nights A Week."

Officials say the movie will be in the original version and have subtitles in English.

The event was made possible with the support of Capitol Pride.

Friday, June 9:

RIOT! The Capital Pride Official Opening Party, 2135 Queens Chapel Road NE

Get ready for a gigantic dance party featuring a star-studded drag performance line-up from 9 p.m. until 3:30 a.m. at Echostage.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased online starting at $25 per person.

Pride at Metrobar, 640 Rhode Island Avenue NE

Get ready to kick off Pride weekend in D.C. at Metrobar!

There will be live music and drag performances at the bar starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

9th Hour Poetry Slam at Busboys and Poets, 2021 14th Street NW

Get ready to compete for your chance to win a cash prize of $100.

From 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., a poetry slam competition will be held at Busboys and Poets in Northwest D.C.

Enjoy two rounds of competition, followed by the audience picking the winner.

Tickets are $5 per person to attend and can be purchased ahead of time online.

Saturday, June 10:

Pride Parade, Logan and Dupont Circle neighborhoods

From 3 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., the 2023 Pride Parade will take over the streets of Washington, D.C.'s Logan Circle and Dupont Circle neighborhoods.

Attendees are encouraged to set up their spot along the 1.5 mile parade route ahead of time.

The parade officially kicks off at 3 p.m.

The Day of Archaeology Festival 2023, 2715 Q Street NW

From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., the Day of Archaeology Festival will be held at Dumbarton House Museum in D.C.

Meet local archaeologists in person and learn about the science and art of doing archaeology, volunteer opportunities and local history.

There will be activities for all ages, music, face painting, and food trucks on-site.



Washington Blade Pride on the Pier and Fireworks show, 101 District Square

The 4th annual Pride on the Pier and Fireworks show will take place from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at The Wharf.

Beginning with a drag show at 3 p.m., followed by a live viewing of the Capital Pride Parade and a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 11:

Brewed Up Drag Brunch, 209 M Street NE

Red Bear Brewing is ready to host a fabulous drag brunch starting at 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Tickets are $25 per person and includes the show and two free drinks of your choice: Bloodies, Mimosas, or Vodka Grey Hounds.

Red Bear is LGBTQ+ and Veteran owned.

Pride Festival and Concert, Pennsylvania Avenue NW

From noon to 10 p.m., the festival will feature entertainment on three stages, food, drink, and advocacy with over 300 exhibitors.

It is the largest annual event in Washington, D.C. and is free to the public.

The concert will take place from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a sunset dance party from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Music in the Meadow: U.S. Navy Band, 2400 R Street NE

At 2 p.m., the United States Navy Concert Band returns to the U.S. National Arboretum for the Music in the Meadow concert series.

Sunday's event is described as family friendly and attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic to enjoy while listening to music next to the Capitol Columns. Dogs are allowed on a leash.