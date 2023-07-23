Electrify Expo in DC shows off different forms of electric transport

It's the Expo's first time in the district

WASHINGTON — The Electrify Expo took over the festival grounds at RFK Stadium this weekend, bringing the chance to test every kind of electric mobility you can think of.

The Electrify Expo is bringing its charge to D.C. for the first time, giving drivers a chance to get behind the wheel of electric cars that are now larger and faster charging than ever before, including the bestselling Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle, which seats seven.

"To see the general public really start to shift their mindsets into EVs is really exciting," said Mitsubishi specialist Martin Grapengeter. "It just gives people an opportunity to get in the cars, push all the buttons, go for a test drive and see what it's like to be in an electric vehicle, and see that it's really not that different from being in a normal car."

In D.C., the Expo recorded thousands of demos on all kinds of transport including skateboards, scooters and e-bikes.

"Really we need to accelerate the adoption of healthy and sustainable transport," said Richard Thorpe, CEO of GoCycle. "At GoCycle, we’re one of the few companies to pay our staff to commute on e-bikes, we think initiatives like that really help."

CEO and founder BJ Birtwell says he created the Expo three years ago to help buyers learn about electric vehicles.

"I was a car guy and I always felt like hey, if I couldn’t hear the rumble of the V8, you would never get me behind the wheel of that car, but then I actually drove an electric car and then I had my lightbulb moment and that switched me onto electric vehicles," said Birtwell.