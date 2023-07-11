BWI Airport becomes finalist in bizarre competition

BWI Marshal is the only airport among the contest finalists.

BALTIMORE — A D.C.-area airport is being recognized, but not for the reasons you may think.

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport has been selected as a finalist in the 2023 America’s Best Restroom contest, sponsored by Cintas Corporation.

Officials with Cintas say the 22nd annual competition celebrates businesses that develop and maintain innovative restroom facilities.

“This recognition highlights our commitment to providing a positive passenger experience and outstanding facilities,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director/CEO of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. “Since opening this spring, our new restrooms have generated positive feedback from customers. We believe clean and inviting restrooms play a crucial role in making travel more enjoyable.”

The new set of restrooms on Concourse B are bright and spacious. Officials say the solid materials used provide clean, sanitary surfaces. Customer amenities include added space for stowing roller bags, along with full height stalls and doors.

Officials say the new restrooms feature innovative technology such as occupancy lights for the stalls and sensors to inform custodial staff when supplies need to be refilled. The facilities include exterior honeycomb core windows that provide natural light to the open areas of the restroom while also ensuring privacy.

The restroom that receives the most votes will win $2,500 in products and services from Cintas and be crowned America’s Best Restroom.

