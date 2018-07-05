It's almost summer vacation season and that means road trips with the family.

If you have children, it's critical that you plan ahead for the long hours you'll spend in the car together. Without a doubt, you'll hear that all too famous phrase "Are we there yet?"

There are ways to co-exist together, and keep the entire family happy.

Parent Coach Sarina Natkin has some tips.

1. How do you respond to "Are we there yet?"

Make sure everyone has a role. This will help children know how much longer until the next stop. For example; someone can help navigate on the map, and someone else can help find the next stop.

2. Time your stops

Time your stops based on your children's age. If it's a four-hour trip, maybe stop for dinner after two hours, then an hour later you can stop for ice cream. That way they'll know what to expect.

3. What if the kids won't stop fighting?

You need to remind the kids that your job is to focus on the road to keep them safe, and their fighting is a distraction.

Pull over to the side of the road and wait. Tell them you can't drive until they stop fighting. Do this once or twice and the fighting stops pretty quick!

4.Make an agreement on watching videos

You need to decide ahead of time how much screen time your kids will get. It doesn't have to be all or nothing. Decide how long they will watch and how long until they are done. That way, they are in the loop and know what to expect.

5. Rotate music DJ

Everyone wants to be radio commando. Does the driver have authority? Does the front seat passenger? Try rotating it so everyone gets a turn.

You can read more tips and tricks on Sarina's blog - SarinaNatkin.com.

