Metro train car separation reported between Glenmont and Wheaton stations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Metro service is currently suspended on the Red Line after reports of train cars separating near the Wheaton station.

The incident happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. in a tunnel between the Wheaton and Glenmont stations, according to Montgomery County Fire & EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Piringer confirms to WUSA9 that the separation happened in an "interlocking area" just north of the Glenmont station. Officials with Montgomery County Fire & EMS are working with Metro to the passengers off the train.

Metro service on the Red Line between Glenmont and Wheaton is currently suspended at this time. Shuttle buses are available to help riders who are needing to get to either station, officials said.

Back in October, two Red Line Metro cars uncoupled, trapping more than 100 passengers for more than an hour, while D.C. Fire and EMS worked to clear the scene. No injuries were reported during this incident.

WMATA spokesperson Sherry Ly said that around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, a Red Line train leaving Metro Station headed to NoMa Station had an "unplanned uncoupling" as one rail car separated from the other.

Images tweeted out by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission appear to show the front two cars have detached from the rest of the train.Ly said 108 passengers were aboard the train.