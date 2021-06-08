Police: All WB lanes on Bay Bridge closed due to crash

There is no word yet on when the lanes will reopen fully for traffic, officials say.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — All westbound lanes of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge near Kent Island are closed due to a crash, officials said.

Maryland State Police (MSP) and Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) are on the scene along with EMS to assist with injuries. Officials are estimating the delays for drivers to be approximately three miles.

Drivers should expect delays in both directions and should also seek an alternative route(s) if possible.

There is no word yet on when the lanes will reopen fully for traffic.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.

Crash response continues on the WB span of the Bay Bridge. Delays are present in both directions. 1-877-BAYSPAN #mdtraffic #MDShorebound — MDTA (@TheMDTA) June 8, 2021