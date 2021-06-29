WSSC: Large water main break causes delays in North Bethesda

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. — A large water main break caused traffic delays Tuesday, leaving more than 300 customers without water in North Bethesda.
According to Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) officials, the water main break happened just before 10 a.m. along the southbound lanes of Rockville Pike near Strathmore Avenue. As of 2:30 p.m., two southbound lanes between Edson Lane and Strathmore Road by the water main were receiving repair work.
There is no word yet if those lanes have since reopened for vehicle traffic. WSSC officials are urging drivers to slow down in the work zones as crews are working to repair the water main break.
A water station is being set up at 10500 Rockville Pike at Grosvenor Park II Condominiums from 4 to 8 p.m. for customers who are in need of water.
This is at least the third time a water main has broken on Rockville Pike in the last month.
On June 10, a water main break happened off Rockville Pike at Cedar Lane in Montgomery County – causing major traffic delays along Rockville Pike in North Bethesda. According to WSSC Water, crews were able to shut off the water in order to quickly assess the situation.
And on May 24, a water main break also blocked all southbound lanes of Rockville Pike at Strathmore Avenue in North Bethesda. WSSC officials said crews were able to work as quickly as possible to close valves in order to stop the flow of water from running onto Rockville Pike – preventing more delays during rush hour traffic.
In both instances, large sections of the pipe had to be replaced.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.
