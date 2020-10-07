x
Watch Live: Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down OL ramp to NB I-95

There is no word yet on when the roadway will reopen.

BELTSVILLE, Md. — An overturned tractor-trailer accident has shut down the Outer Loop Interstate 495 ramp to northbound Interstate 95 on Friday morning. 

The single-vehicle accident happened around 10:20 a.m. near Beltsville, Md. 

Crews can be seen cleaning debris that appears to have spilled from the truck.

Motorists are advised the avoid the area. Maryland State Police said they hope to reopen ramp in the next hour.

MSP said no injuries were reported in the accident.

It's unclear what caused the accident. The Maryland State Police is investigating. 

Credit: WUSA9
An overturned tractor trailer has shut down ramp from Outer Loop I-495 to northbound I-95.

