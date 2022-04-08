Lanes reopened after downed tree blocks part of I-495 in Virginia

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A tree down over Interstate 495, and the subsequent clean-up efforts, closed northbound lanes before Braddock Road in Springfield early Thursday morning.
Virginia Department of Transportation officials were first made aware of the downed tree around 3:30 a.m. Northbound lanes were closed while crews worked to remove the tree and clean up the area. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes until the scene was cleared.
As of 6:30, all lanes were back open as VDOT crews continued to remove debris from the road. Drivers should expect residual delays Thursday morning.
It is not clear what caused the tree to fall across the main lanes of the beltway. No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for updates as they come in to our newsroom.
