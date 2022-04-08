Lanes reopened after downed tree blocks part of I-495 in Virginia

Crews closed lanes early Thursday to remove the tree. All lanes were back open by 6:30 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A tree down over Interstate 495, and the subsequent clean-up efforts, closed northbound lanes before Braddock Road in Springfield early Thursday morning.

Virginia Department of Transportation officials were first made aware of the downed tree around 3:30 a.m. Northbound lanes were closed while crews worked to remove the tree and clean up the area. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes until the scene was cleared.

As of 6:30, all lanes were back open as VDOT crews continued to remove debris from the road. Drivers should expect residual delays Thursday morning.

Springfield: 495NB (Beltway Inner Loop) before Braddock: All NB lanes closed due to a downed tree. Pls use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/24xGlx1cb0 — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) August 4, 2022

It is not clear what caused the tree to fall across the main lanes of the beltway. No injuries have been reported.