RICHMOND, Va. — Lawmakers in the House of Delegates and the Senate have passed a bill that would forbid drivers from holding and talking on cell phones while driving.

House Bill 874 passed the Senate with a vote of 29-9 on Tuesday.

Current law already bans drivers from texting and driving and talking on your phone while driving in a work zone, but has certain exemptions like allowing drivers to use mobile devices while lawfully parked or stopped or reporting an emergency.

If the bill is signed by the governor and becomes law, it would forbid all drivers from texting and talking on their cell phones while driving. The bill cites exemptions including if you're using a phone in an official capacity for the Department of Transportation or in the case of an emergency.

The measure passed the House on Feb. 5. If it becomes law, it will be enacted on Jan. 1, 2021.

RELATED: NC House passes bill that would make it illegal to hold a phone while driving

RELATED: VERIFY: Drivers caught holding, using phone to face $1,000 fine and license suspension?

RELATED: New survey finds that distracted driving is on the rise