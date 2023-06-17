Tractor trailer slams into ambulance at Beltway crash scene, video shows

Two Prince George's County firefighters were taken to the hospital, but have since been released.

WASHINGTON — The Prince George's County Fire Department is sharing video of a terrifying incident on the Capital Beltway earlier this week, in hopes it will remind drivers to move over from emergency vehicles.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Thursday night on the Inner Loop of Interstate 495. Prince George's County firefighters were on scene responding to a previous crash when a tractor trailer hit the stopped vehicles. Video released by the fire department shows the moment the truck, hauling several cars, barrels through the crash scene, hitting a white sedan and sending the ambulance flying across the road.

The fire department said two firefighters were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, and have since been released from the hospital.

"Slow Down and Move Over! It’s the law and our safety depends on your actions," the fire department said on social media.

It is Maryland law to move over when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals – including hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals including traffic cones, caution signs, or non-vehicular warning signs.