Lanes blocked on I-495 Outer Loop after tractor trailer loses load of aluminum rods

Maryland State Police say the trailer jackknifed on the Beltway Outer Loop at Seminary Road in Montgomery County.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Two lanes are closed on Interstate 495 Outer Loop because of a jackknifed tractor trailer early Thursday morning.

Maryland State Police troopers responded to the Beltway Outer Loop at Seminary Road in Montgomery County around 2:10 a.m. Once on scene, troopers found a flat bed tractor trailer that had lost its load of aluminum rods. The spilled load and dirt from the collision spread across two lanes of the Outer Loop. As a result those lanes are closed. Two other lanes remain open Thursday morning, Maryland State Police said.

Investigators say no one was hurt in the incident.

The State Highway Administration has sent a clean-up crew for removal of the dirt, and a tow truck has been called to remove the tractor trailer and its load. Drivers in the area should follow police direction.

Maryland State Police did not say whether the crash was weather related. Strong storms hit the D.C. region Wednesday evening, and showers lingered into Thursday morning. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.