Tractor-trailer crash on I-495 outer loop causing delays in Montgomery County

A tractor-trailer crash on the I-495 outer loop westbound, before MD-185 (Exit 33) is causing delays for people traveling through that part of Montgomery County.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A tractor-trailer crash on the I-495 outer loop westbound, before MD-185 (Exit 33), has impacted all lanes of traffic on that stretch of the interstate roadway, with recovery operations still being performed on some lanes, according to MATOC in a Tuesday afternoon Tweet.

Delays are expected for people traveling through the area, but some thru traffic is being allowed to the rightest most lane near Exit 33, according to MATOC.

It is not known at this time how many vehicles were involved in this crash, or if anybody sustained injuries.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this crash as more information comes into our newsroom.