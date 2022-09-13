Overturned tractor trailer blocks I-95 service road in Prince George's Co.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Maryland State Police.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An overturned tractor trailer caused some traffic delays Tuesday morning on the I-95 NB service road in Prince George's County.

According to Maryland State Police, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on the I-95 service road near MD-198/Exit 33 (Sandy Spring Road). The trailer spilled a load of sheet rock and the driver was hospitalized with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police are still investigated what led up to the crash. Police said all northbound lanes of the service road were still blocked around 9 a.m. but the main lanes are open. Delays start at MD-200 (Exit 31/ICC). A detour has been set up for traffic. Drivers are asked to follow the detour or seek alternate routes.