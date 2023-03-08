Here's a look at the new I-95 Express Lanes extension in Virginia opening soon

The new 10-mile stretch of express lanes is set to open later this month. The goal is to help ease congestion in one of the worst bottlenecks in the DMV.

STAFFORD, Va. — The 10-mile extension of the Express Lanes on I-95 in Virginia is set to open in just weeks. The project between Virginia Department of Transportation and Transurban North America has been in the works for the last four years.

Crews are now putting the finishing touches on the road that will allow drivers to quickly travel from Fredericksburg to Northern Virginia. The extension picks up where the existing lanes end in Stafford at Route 610, and extends all the way to Route 17 in Fredericksburg.

"We want to do the best we can to open up that travel and really unlock gridlock in one of the fastest growing places on 95," said Mike McGurk, spokesperson for Transurban.

The goal of the new 95 Express Lanes is to reduce congestion on corridor that is known as one of the worst bottlenecks in our area.

“This extension provides 10 miles of new interstate capacity to consistently move people and goods between the Richmond and Northern Virginia regions and delivers new ridesharing opportunities for people living and working in the Fredericksburg region,” said VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich.

We know Route 17 and 218 are NOT in the city... this project will flow into our I-95 Rappahannock River Crossing projects.



Once completed in 2024, we will have 12 lanes, 6 SB and 6 NB, spanning the Rappahannock River to the City of Fredericksburg ☺️ https://t.co/lCGJ39A9lp — VDOT Fredericksburg (@VaDOTFRED) July 21, 2023