19-year-old killed fiery crash with power pole

CHELTENHAM, Md. — A teenager has died after he crashed his car into a power pole and his car caught fire over the weekend.
The crash happened on Sunday, June 6, around 5:40 p.m. Prince George's County patrol officers responded to the 9400 block of Surrats Road for a reported single-vehicle crash. The driver, identified by police as 19-year-old Latrell McCants of Temple Hills, was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to a preliminary investigation, McCants was headed southbound on Surrats Road, when for reasons still under investigation, his car left the road and struck a power pole. The car then caught fire, police said.
Additional details about what led to the crash have not been released.
Police are asking anyone who may have more details about this case to contact the Prince George's County Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
