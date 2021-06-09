19-year-old killed fiery crash with power pole

The driver was identified by police as Latrell McCants of Temple Hills.

CHELTENHAM, Md. — A teenager has died after he crashed his car into a power pole and his car caught fire over the weekend.

The crash happened on Sunday, June 6, around 5:40 p.m. Prince George's County patrol officers responded to the 9400 block of Surrats Road for a reported single-vehicle crash. The driver, identified by police as 19-year-old Latrell McCants of Temple Hills, was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation, McCants was headed southbound on Surrats Road, when for reasons still under investigation, his car left the road and struck a power pole. The car then caught fire, police said.

Additional details about what led to the crash have not been released.