2 dead, 4 hospitalized in Suitland Parkway crash, police say

Suitland Parkways is closed in both directions between Naylor and Silver Hill Roads

WASHINGTON — Two people are dead and four more are in the hospital after a two-car crash on Suitland Parkway early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. United States Park Police officers responded to eastbound Suitland Parkway east of Branch Avenue for a report of the crash, according to Sergeant Roselyn Norment, Public Information Officer for U.S. Park Police.

A man and a woman, who have not yet been identified, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Four other occupants in the cars were taken to the hospital for injuries not believed to be life threatening.

All lanes are closed in both directions on the Suitland Parkway between Naylor and Silver Hill Roads at this time, Sergeant Norment said in a release Tuesday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.