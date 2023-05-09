Here's the street closures for the DMV's 39th annual 'Army Ten-Miler'

The road closures will start as early as 5 a.m. and will continue until 12:30 p.m.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Multiple street closures will be in place Sunday morning across D.C. and Virginia for the 39th annual Army Ten-Miler race.

The race, which begins at 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 8, will be on Route 110, and crosses the Key Bridge into the District, returns to Virginia on the 14th Street Bridge in the northbound I-395 HOV, and ends in the Pentagon reservation. Multiple law enforcement agencies will help conduct road closures in the area including the Arlington County Police Department, Virginia State Police, United States Park Police, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department, and the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.

Here's the full list of road closures:

From 5 a.m.-9 a.m.: Army Navy Drive, between the Pentagon City Mall garage entrance and South Hayes Street (The garage will remain accessible) Army Navy Drive, from South Hayes Street to South Fern Street South Fern Street, between 12th Street South and Army Navy Drive Exit 8A, on southbound I-395

From 5 a.m.-10 a.m.: Eastbound Wilson Boulevard, from North Kent Street to Route 110 (Southbound traffic from Arlington Ridge Road and N. Kent Street will be permitted to travel westbound on Wilson Boulevard) Westbound I-66, from Washington D.C. to Exit 73

From 5 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Army Navy Drive, from South Fern Street to 12th Street South (Traffic from northbound South Fern Street will be permitted to travel west on Army Navy Drive after approximately 9 a.m.) S. Eads Street, between 12th Street S. and Army Navy Drive (Traffic coming from residences or hotels in the area will be permitted to travel southbound on S. Eads Street via 11th Street S.) S. Eads Street, from Army Navy Drive into the Pentagon reservation/northbound I-395 HOV lanes Exit 10A, on northbound I-395 (Access to the George Washington Memorial Parkway will remain open) Exit 10A, on southbound I-395 Exit 9, on southbound I-395 Exit 8B, on southbound I-395 Northbound I-395 HOV exit to Pentagon City/S. Eads Street Northbound I-395 HOV from Crystal City to the 14th Street Bridge Southbound I-395 HOV exit to S. Eads Street/Pentagon South Parking

From 5 a.m.-2 p.m.: Route 110 in both directions, between Rosslyn and Crystal City Exit 75, on eastbound I-66

From 7:45 a.m.-10 a.m.: N. Lynn Street, from the top of the ramp at westbound I-66 (Exit 73) to the Key Bridge (Northbound N. Lynn Street traffic will be diverted westbound on Langston Boulevard) Fort Myer Drive, from the Key Bridge to Langston Boulevard

From 7:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: 12th Street S., between S. Eads Street and Long Bridge Drive (Residents will be permitted to access the garages on 12th Street S.) Long Bridge Drive, between 12th Street S. and Boundary Channel Drive

From 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Exit 8C, on southbound I-395

