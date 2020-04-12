All northbound lanes of I-95 in Stafford County closed due to tractor-trailer crash

Traffic is currently being diverted onto the I-95 Express Lanes and Route 1. Officials say drivers should expect heavy traffic in the area.

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer crash in Stafford County along the border of Prince William County is causing major delays on I-95 Friday afternoon.

According to officials, Stafford County Fire & Rescue were dispatched at approximately 10:30 a.m. to the scene. Upon arrival, authorities found a tractor-trailer jackknifed across the northbound lanes on fire.

The fire, which came from the cab of the tractor-trailer, was under control after about 15 minutes. Stafford County fire officials said they also contained a diesel spill at the scene.

Officials tell WUSA9 that the tractor-trailer had been transporting pigs. Some of the pigs, unfortunately, were killed in the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer had a minor injury and was treated for their injuries on the scene, officials said.

UPDATE: SCFR and Quantico Fire and Rescue crews are clearing the scene. PLEASE NOTE: I-95 northbound in the area of MM147 remains CLOSED. No timeline for when it may reopen at this time. — Stafford County Fire & Rescue (@staffcofire) December 4, 2020

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says that drivers who are traveling northbound will be forced to reroute due to a complete closure of all northbound lanes at mile marker 147.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto the I-95 Express Lanes and Route 1. Officials say drivers should expect heavy traffic in the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.