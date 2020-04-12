All northbound lanes of I-95 in Stafford County closed due to tractor-trailer crash

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer crash in Stafford County along the border of Prince William County is causing major delays on I-95 Friday afternoon.
According to officials, Stafford County Fire & Rescue were dispatched at approximately 10:30 a.m. to the scene. Upon arrival, authorities found a tractor-trailer jackknifed across the northbound lanes on fire.
The fire, which came from the cab of the tractor-trailer, was under control after about 15 minutes. Stafford County fire officials said they also contained a diesel spill at the scene.
Officials tell WUSA9 that the tractor-trailer had been transporting pigs. Some of the pigs, unfortunately, were killed in the crash.
The driver of the tractor-trailer had a minor injury and was treated for their injuries on the scene, officials said.
Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says that drivers who are traveling northbound will be forced to reroute due to a complete closure of all northbound lanes at mile marker 147.
Traffic is currently being diverted onto the I-95 Express Lanes and Route 1. Officials say drivers should expect heavy traffic in the area.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.