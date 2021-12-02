MPD: All outbound lanes on Sousa Bridge closed due to tractor-trailer crash

Officials are urging drivers in the District to avoid the area if possible due to the closures will remain for approximately 30 minutes.

WASHINGTON — All outbound lanes on the John Philip Sousa Bridge near the I-295 overpass are temporarily shut down due to a tractor-trailer crash, according to D.C. Police.

Police say the accident happened just after 6:45 p.m. Thursday evening. DC Police are in the process of clearing the traffic off the bridge as DDOT is en route to assist with traffic control in the area.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Officials are urging drivers in the District to avoid the area if possible due to the closures will remain for approximately 30 minutes.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.