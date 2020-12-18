Police respond to serious crash in Charles County

Lanes are blocked Friday morning near Mattawoman Beantown Road at Pinefield Road in Waldorf while police respond

WALDORF, Md. — Maryland State Police and Charles County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of a serious crash in Waldorf Friday morning.

The crash was first reported around 6:30 a.m. It involved two vehicles and there were reports that at least one person was trapped inside. We are working to confirm additional details now, including how many people were involved and the extent of injuries as a result of the crash.

Lanes have been blocked near Mattawoman Beantown Road at Pinefield Road in Waldorf while police respond and conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible Friday morning.

The cause of the crash is also still under investigation.