LIST: Road closures and restrictions for weekend's Justice for J6 demonstration

Here's a look at road closures and parking restrictions on September 18.

WASHINGTON — Far right extremist groups are expected to attend a rally at the U.S. Capitol, demanding "justice" for the people charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Metropolitan Police Department reminds drivers that there will be increased activity in the downtown area, and several street closures and parking restrictions will be in effect. Here's a full list:

Emergency No Parking Restrictions (5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on September 18)

3rd Street, from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue, from 3rd Street, NW to Louisiana Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, from Constitution Avenue, NW to 3rd Street, NW

Maryland Avenue, from Independence Avenue, SW to 3rd Street, SW

I Street, from 15th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

H Street, from 15th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

17th Street, from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (west side of Farragut Square)

17th Street from I Street, NW to K Street, NW (east side of Farragut Square)

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (east side of McPherson Square)

15th Street from I Street to K Street, NW (west side of McPherson Square)

Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Street Closures (5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on September 18)