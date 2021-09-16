LIST: Road closures and restrictions for weekend's Justice for J6 demonstration

WASHINGTON — Far right extremist groups are expected to attend a rally at the U.S. Capitol, demanding "justice" for the people charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
The Metropolitan Police Department reminds drivers that there will be increased activity in the downtown area, and several street closures and parking restrictions will be in effect. Here's a full list:
Emergency No Parking Restrictions (5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on September 18)
- 3rd Street, from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- Constitution Avenue, from 3rd Street, NW to Louisiana Avenue, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue, from Constitution Avenue, NW to 3rd Street, NW
- Maryland Avenue, from Independence Avenue, SW to 3rd Street, SW
- I Street, from 15th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW
- H Street, from 15th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW
- 17th Street, from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (west side of Farragut Square)
- 17th Street from I Street, NW to K Street, NW (east side of Farragut Square)
- 15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (east side of McPherson Square)
- 15th Street from I Street to K Street, NW (west side of McPherson Square)
- Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW
- Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW
Street Closures (5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on September 18)
- 3rd Street, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW from Independence Avenue, SW
- Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW to 3rd Street, NW
- Madison Drive, NW from 4th Street, SW to 3rd Street, NW
- Jefferson Drive, SW from 4th Street, SW to 3rd Street, SW
- Maryland Avenue, SW from Independence Avenue, SW to 3rd Street, SW
