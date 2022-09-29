x
Bus crashes into gas station in Prince George's Co., police say

Police said the school bus was being used to train someone in getting their commercial driver's license.
Credit: WUSA9

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A bus crashed into a gas station in Prince George's County. Police are still investigating exactly what happened.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Forestville Road for the reported crash around 10:45 a.m. A preliminary investigation found that a school bus that was being used to train someone in getting their commercial driver's license crashed into a gas station in the area. Police said an unknown number of men were on board at the time; no children were on the bus. The men were treated for minor injuries, according to police. 

Police could not confirm if the building sustained structural damage. There were no reports of gas leaks related to the crash. 

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash. That investigation is ongoing. Additional information was not immediately available Thursday.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

