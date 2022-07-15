x
Cyclist struck, killed by dump truck in Northwest DC

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A cyclist is dead after they were hit by a dump truck early Friday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened in the area of 5th Street and Rhode Island Avenue Northwest just before 3 a.m. Responding officers found the cyclist dead on the scene. The dump truck driver remained at the scene.

Police are still investigating the circumstances that led up to the deadly crash. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes as Rhode Island Avenue Northwest is closed in both directions from the 600 to 800 blocks.

Police did not say when the roads would be reopened.

Investigators have not released the identity of the person killed. 

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

