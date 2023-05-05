Road Closures: Here's what you need to know about the 'National Women's Half Marathon'

WASHINGTON — The National Women's Half Marathon and 8K is happening Sunday, May 7. Nearly 4,000 registered participants from all 50 states and 11 foreign countries will gather in D.C. beginning at West Potomac Park for a 13.1 mile, or 8K, tour of the nation's capital.
As a result of the race, road closures and parking restrictions will be in place. Here's what drivers need to be aware of on race day.
The following streets will be closed by the Metropolitan Police Department to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 7, 2023 from approximately 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:
- 1200 block of Maine Avenue, SW
- Westbound I-395 Exit to Maine Ave & 12th Street Tunnel Exit, SW
- Southbound Potomac River Freeway Split to Route 66, NW
- Theodore Roosevelt Bridge Ramp to Ohio Drive, NW
- Westbound E Street Expressway ramp to Southbound Potomac River Freeway, NW
- 9th Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Ave, SW
The following streets will be closed by United States Park Police to vehicle traffic on Sunday, May 7, 2023 from approximately 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:
- Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to East Basin Drive, SW
- Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 23rd Street, SW
- Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive, NW to Shoreham Hill
- East and West Potomac Parks
- East Basin Drive, SW
- Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW from 15th Street to Maine Avenue, SW
- Ramp from Memorial Circle to Ohio Drive, SW
- Homefront Drive, SW
- Daniel Chester French Drive from Independence Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, SW
- Maine Avenue at ramp from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue, SW
- 17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- Parkway Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Rock Creek Parkway, NW
- 15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- Madison Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW
- Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street, SW
