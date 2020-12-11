LIST: Here are the expected road closures in DC ahead of Saturday's pro-Trump rallies

Two rallies are scheduled this weekend in D.C. to show support for President Donald Trump.

WASHINGTON — Supporters of President Trump are planning rallies in D.C. on Saturday as the country waits for Trump's campaign to submit evidence for unfounded claims of voter fraud.

D.C. officials have announced several road and street closures along with parking restrictions ahead of Saturday's planned rallies.

Here's a list of the expected road and street closures you can expect for this upcoming weekend:

Emergency No Parking

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at 6 p.m. to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 11:59 p.m. :

H Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

I Street from 15th Street to 17th Street

Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

15th Street from I Street to K Street, NW (west side of McPherson Square)

17th Street from I Street to K Street, NW (east side of Franklin Square)

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 11:59 p.m. :

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 18th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

I Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

I Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

H Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

H Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

K Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (east side of McPherson Square)

16th Street from K Street to O Street

17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW (west side of Farragut Square)

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to K Street, NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

11th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to D Street, NW

New York Avenue from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

C Street from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW

Madison Street from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Jefferson Street from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

FYI: From Friday, November 13, 2020, to Sunday, November 15, 2020, multiple First Amendment demonstrations are scheduled to occur in the District of Columbia

For more details on Times, Street Closures, Emergency No Parking: https://t.co/bfWXiKQW3w — DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) November 12, 2020

Street and Road Closures

On Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, the following streets will be restricted to vehicular traffic from approximately 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 18th Street, NW

Independence Avenue, SW from 14th Street to Ohio Drive, SW

K Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

I Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

H Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

G Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

G Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

F Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

F Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

E Street from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

E Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

D Street from 5th Street, NW to 9th Street, NW

D Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

C Street from 3rd Street, NW to 6th Street, NW

C Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW

Indiana Avenue from 3rd Street to 5th Street, NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to D Street, NW

4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

4th Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

5th Street from Indiana Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW

9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

11th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

16th Street from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW

17th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW

Madison Street from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Jefferson Street from 3rd Street, SW to 15th Street, SW

12th Street Tunnel

9th Street Tunnel

The decision to restrict vehicles will be based upon public safety and if safe to do so, vehicles will be allowed to enter the restricted area if they are on essential business or traveling to-and-from their residence, officials said in a release.