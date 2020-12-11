Heavy rain, flooding causes road closures across the DMV region

A Yellow Weather Alert is in effect for Thursday.

WASHINGTON — Overnight rain is causing road closures around the DMV early Thursday morning. We're under a Yellow Weather Alert Thursday with the heaviest rain happening early Thursday before transitioning to showers.

Much of the DMV area is under Areal Flood Warnings, with a Flash Flood Watch in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

Several roads in our area were closed due to flooding Thursday morning. A reminder that if you come across a closed road, do not go around the barriers because you don't know what lies ahead. Plan ahead and give yourself extra time on the road.

The Water Street bridge in Upper Marlboro, Md. is entirely covered by water and the area is seeing up to 11 inches. The water is starting to overflow the banks into the wide floodplain near Upper Marlboro.

St. Mary's County is experiencing the brunt of flooding caused by heavy rain. The St. Mary’s River has flooded onto the roadway in the same area Tropical Storm Isais hit this year.

There are also about 10 inches of widespread flooding in Great Mills, Md. with water approaching homes and businesses. The area of Indian Bridge Road is seeing about 8 inches of flooding. lat Iron Road is also seeing about 6 inches. There have been reports of water rescues.

#Flooding: the St. Mary’s River has flooded onto the road way. This is the same area I was at earlier this year when the tropical storm hit this area. @wusa9 @hbwx @Marcella_Rob pic.twitter.com/o0PgeiWcfn — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) November 12, 2020

The road by Interstate 295 near Bolling Air Force Base is closed off due to some high water.

The road is blocked at off of I-295. This is a service road near the Bolling Air Force Base @wusa9 @hbwx #getupdc pic.twitter.com/cEr2Lr9aM1 — Megan Rivers (@MegMRivers) November 12, 2020

Here's a list of some of the roads in our area that are closed due to flooding as of 5 a.m., according to the National Weather Service and authorities:

Washington Route 202 at Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County, Maryland

MD-925 Old Washington Road between MD-5 Leonardtown Road and Smallwood Drive in Charles County, Maryland

Raven Road a Tump Road in Stafford County, Virginia

Old Church Road at Crockett Road in Prince William County, Virginia

Turkey Hill Rd. at Dower Hill Farm Pl. in Charles County

Middletown Rd. between Billingsley Rd. and Marshall Corner Rd. in Charles County.