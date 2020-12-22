Pedestrian struck near Georgia Avenue and University Boulevard

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are on the scene investigating after a person was hit by a car early Tuesday morning near Georgia Avenue and University Boulevard.
Pete Piringer, Public Information Officer with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said the crash happened around 4 a.m. Montgomery County Emergency Management said drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.
Road closures were in effect Tuesday morning while the investigation was underway. Montgomery County Police said in a tweet that southbound lanes of Georgia Avenue were closed at University Boulevard West and eastbound lanes of Georgia Avenue were closed at Grandview Avenue.
Police said the crash was serious, but did not have information on the pedestrian's condition.
