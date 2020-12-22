Pedestrian struck near Georgia Avenue and University Boulevard

Some lanes were blocked while police responded Tuesday morning.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are on the scene investigating after a person was hit by a car early Tuesday morning near Georgia Avenue and University Boulevard.

Pete Piringer, Public Information Officer with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said the crash happened around 4 a.m. Montgomery County Emergency Management said drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Road closures were in effect Tuesday morning while the investigation was underway. Montgomery County Police said in a tweet that southbound lanes of Georgia Avenue were closed at University Boulevard West and eastbound lanes of Georgia Avenue were closed at Grandview Avenue.

Police said the crash was serious, but did not have information on the pedestrian's condition.

🚨 PEDESTRIAN COLLISION: Collision Reconstruction Unit investigating serious pedestrian involved collision on University Blvd W. at Georgia Ave in Wheaton. PED is adult male. Seek alt route/watch for police direction in area.

Call rcvd 3:58am

Updates posted as info confirmed. pic.twitter.com/xzHEnvjPwJ — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) December 22, 2020