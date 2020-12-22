x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Traffic

Pedestrian struck near Georgia Avenue and University Boulevard

Some lanes were blocked while police responded Tuesday morning.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are on the scene investigating after a person was hit by a car early Tuesday morning near Georgia Avenue and University Boulevard.

Pete Piringer, Public Information Officer with the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said the crash happened around 4 a.m. Montgomery County Emergency Management said drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible. 

Road closures were in effect Tuesday morning while the investigation was underway. Montgomery County Police said in a tweet that southbound lanes of Georgia Avenue were closed at University Boulevard West and eastbound lanes of Georgia Avenue were closed at Grandview Avenue.

Police said the crash was serious, but did not have information on the pedestrian's condition. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Prince George's Co.

RELATED: USPP: 7-year-old girl shot in car on the BW Parkway

RELATED: Nearly 500 cars have been stolen this year in Prince George's County during 'crimes of opportunity'