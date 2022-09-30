Off-duty MPD officer critically hurt after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.

Police were on scene outside a Shoppers Foods in Michellville Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are investigating after an off-duty Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer was hit by a car in Mitchellville, Maryland, Friday morning.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to 10501 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway around 11 a.m. for a call of a critical pedestrian struck. When officers arrived they found a man had been hit by a car. The man, later confirmed to be an off-duty MPD police officer, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police were on the scene at a shopping center outside a Shoppers grocery store in the area on Friday.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation. It is not clear what led to the crash, or if the striking vehicle stayed on scene.