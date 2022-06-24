x
Pedestrian struck, killed in Montgomery Co.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on Georgia Avenue at Rossmoor Boulevard, police said.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from November 2021.

Police say a pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a car in Montgomery County early Friday morning.

Montgomery County Police were called to Georgia Avenue at Rossmoor Boulevard for a report of a pedestrian struck. When officers arrived on scene around 4:36 a.m., they found a person had been hit by a car. That person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle stayed on scene.

Southbound Georgia Avenue at Rossmoor Boulevard is closed for the crash investigation. Police advise drivers to use an alternate route and expect significant delays.

At this time, are still working to determine what led to the crash. They have not released any additional information about the victim in this crash.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather more details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

