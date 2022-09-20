x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Pedestrian hurt in Montgomery Co. crash, police say

At last check, the man was in critical condition.

More Videos

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police say a man was hit by a car in Germantown Monday night. He was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash.

According to a preliminary investigation by Montgomery County Police, officers were called to the area of Great Seneca Highway and Deer Ridge Road just before 9 p.m. on Monday. Once on scene the officers found a man hit by a car. The man, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene, according to police. 

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash. Roads in the area for the crash investigation, but have since reopened. Additional details have not been released in this case.

RELATED: 'I feel scared' | Drivers are still blowing through the stop sign where 5-year-old girl was killed one year ago

RELATED: Family of US diplomat killed while riding her bike overwhelmed with support, donations

RELATED: Montgomery County traffic study highlights most dangerous roads in effort to reduce future crashes

RELATED: DC lowers speed limits, community leaders call for road changes and traffic safety

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out