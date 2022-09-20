Pedestrian hurt in Montgomery Co. crash, police say

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Police say a man was hit by a car in Germantown Monday night. He was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash.
According to a preliminary investigation by Montgomery County Police, officers were called to the area of Great Seneca Highway and Deer Ridge Road just before 9 p.m. on Monday. Once on scene the officers found a man hit by a car. The man, who has not been identified by police, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene, according to police.
Police are still investigating what led up to the crash. Roads in the area for the crash investigation, but have since reopened. Additional details have not been released in this case.
